Max Scherzer’s theory on MLB injury epidemic: ‘Bad mechanics’

The injury epidemic seems to be getting crazy, especially among pitchers, and especially in the minors. One NL exec says the training methods need to be revamped, and hinted that maybe the college coaches now in vogue need to adjust to pro ball.

Max Scherzer simply says he believes the issue is “bad mechanics.” Scherzer always was tagged as an injury risk, mostly due to a speck on his labrum that showed on MRI exams but never resulted in pain or any sort of symptom.

Incidentally, the two best interviews in New York baseball right now might be Scherzer and Gerrit Cole.

With MLB team valuations way up, more teams may come up for sale. The Nationals and Angels are two known to be on the block, with both teams expected to fetch $2 billion-plus even though both share part of a market.

A Golden State Warriors group — plus groups from Hollywood, Orange County and Japan (Shohei Ohtani connection!) — are showing interest in the Angels.

There’s been speculation the next two teams to come up for sale may be the Orioles, though there is no confirmation on that, and White Sox. The Orioles-owning brothers John and Lou Angelos are suing each other, so a sale there might be a good idea.

Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks off the mound during a game against the Rockies. Robert Sabo/New York Post

There’s been a rumor that Jerry Reinsdorf might consider selling the White Sox. Though that’s unconfirmed, when I reached out to Reinsdorf by email, he responded, “Make me an offer?” I am not reading too much into that, though — while we both went to Northwestern, he knows I was in Medill for journalism.

Best wishes to Tony La Russa, who continues to undergo tests while Miguel Cairo takes over the White Sox.

The Mets interviewed Mike Napoli for the bench coach job that went to longtime Buck Showalter confidant Glenn Sherlock. The Mets’ coaching staff is getting raves, but word is Napoli had a very good interview.

Steve Cohen praised the job GM Billy Eppler and president Sandy Alderson have done (what’s not to like?) and said Alderson will continue to have a role with the team on The Post podcast “The Show,” but Cohen didn’t address whether he’s still interested in Brewers baseball president David Stearns, who never signed an extension with the Brew Crew and has only a year to go (and can actually opt out if the Brewers make it to the World Series).

Bayside, Queens, native Jon Daniels, just let go by the Rangers in an oddly time dismissal, could be another candidate.