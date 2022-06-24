Max Scherzer won’t make Mets return against Marlins

MIAMI — If Max Scherzer pitches anywhere Sunday, it won’t be in a major league uniform.

Mets officials are still deciding on a next step for the right-hander, but have ruled out the possibility he will return from the injured list this weekend against the Marlins. In recent days the Mets had discussed the possibility of a Sunday return.

“Talking to Max and people, we think he’s making the progress he should be and he’s right where he needs to be,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We are getting closer.”

Scherzer, who is rehabbing from a strained left oblique, threw 65 pitches over 3 ¹/₃ innings Tuesday for Double-A Binghamton.

David Peterson (who remains on paternity leave alert) is the scheduled starter for Sunday.

The possibilities for Scherzer include another minor league rehab start, on Sunday or Monday, or a “work day” with the team.

Max Scherzer won’t pitch against the Marlins this weekend. Bill Kostroun

Max Scherzer pitches during a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton. Gordon Donovan

Carlos Carrasco is expected to start in turn after an MRI exam on his lower back showed no structural damage. The right-hander departed his start on Wednesday early with tightness in his back.

Jacob deGrom is scheduled to face hitters for the second time in his rehab from a stress reaction on his right scapula. The Mets ace has joined the team for the weekend at loanDepot park, where he will throw his live batting practice session.

Jeff McNeil was absent from the starting lineup for a third straight game after departing the game Monday with right hamstring tightness. McNeil was possibly available off the bench, according to Showalter— who added the hamstring is improving.

Joey Lucchesi, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, is also working out with the team this weekend.

The left-hander (who underwent the surgery in June 2021) estimated he’s got about eight weeks remaining in his rehab.

“It’s actually really nice to get away from the spring training complex and check up on my arm,” Lucchesi said. “Being back in a big league culture kind of gets my heart beating again. I love the culture.”

Lucchesi said he’s learned new pitches, but still plans to utilize his trademark “churve” — a combination curveball and changeup he developed in college.

Patrick Mazeika was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear roster space for James McCann.