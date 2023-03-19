Max Scherzer throws seven scoreless innings in Mets’ wi

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Friday:

A Scher’ Thing

Max Scherzer fired seven scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Scherzer’s ERA this spring dropped to 0.77.





Max Scherzer throw a pitch during his seven-inning gem in the Mets’ 2-0 spring training win over the Astros. USA TODAY Sports

Scraped up

Tommy Pham got an abrasion on his chin diving into third base, but remained in the game after he was examined by the trainer. Buck Showalter said the lack of rain on the Treasure Coast has left playing surfaces hard — and may have contributed to Brandon Nimmo’s knee and ankle sprain sliding into second base the previous night.

Caught my eye

Mark Vientos started at third base and made an impressive backhanded stop and throw for an out before coming to the plate the next inning and delivering a double against Framber Valdez.

Sunday’s schedule

David Peterson and Tylor Megill will combine in a piggyback start against the Cardinals in Port St. Lucie.