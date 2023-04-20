Max Scherzer suspension would put Mets in Brett Baty roster bind

Max Scherzer’s likely suspension would do more than remove a starting pitcher for 10 games when the Mets are already in a dire rotation spot.

It would also force the Mets to play shorthanded and, thus, possibly imperil Brett Baty’s roster spot.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Mets were still awaiting MLB’s ruling after Scherzer was ejected Wednesday when the umpires determined he had an illegal sticky substance on him.

If MLB upholds the umpires’ ruling, then Scherzer automatically would be suspended for 10 games.

He would then have seven days to decide whether to appeal and then a grievance hearing would have to be held within 10 days.

Scherzer almost certainly will appeal after insisting he was using just legal rosin and sweat (umpires can eject for excess rosin).

An MLB official, special assistant to the commissioner John McHale, would oversee the hearing.

So if it gets that far — at a time when MLB is fixated on trying to eliminate illegal sticky substances for pitchers — the strong likelihood is that the suspension would be upheld.

Obviously, a lot can happen between now and then to impact how the Mets would go about playing with 25, rather than 26, players for 10 games.





Max Scherzer faces a 10-game suspension

But they essentially would have to go with 12 pitchers rather than the maximum of 13 or option Baty or Luis Guillorme. Or, very possibly, do a combination of those within the 10 days.

Initially, the Mets could go with 12 pitchers and just see if they can survive the 10 days with one fewer pitcher than normal.

They could emphasize relievers who can provide multiple innings and also have options remaining such as Jeff Brigham, Edwin Uceta and Denyi Reyes.

They then could send a pitcher to the minors and get a fresh arm back up while staying at 12 pitchers and, notably, seven relievers.

But what complicates matters is that the Mets may be down four starting pitchers at that point — Scherzer, Justin Verlander (if he has not yet returned from injury), Carlos Carrasco and Jose Quintana.





Brett Baty joined the Mets this week

Thus, they can expect not to get much in terms of starting length and will need as much bullpen bulk availability as possible.

If that occurs and they have to drop from 13 to 12 position players, it is not like they have a ton of alternatives.

Core players such as Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil have options, but would not be demoted.

Francisco Alvarez can’t be optioned because of the need to maintain two catchers.

It really leaves Baty or Guillorme as having options that players such as Tommy Pham and Mark Canha do not.

Guillorme is the Mets’ backup shortstop. They can try to have Francisco Lindor play every inning during a Scherzer suspension — and use Eduardo Escobar in an emergency.





Luis Guillorme is another possibility for the Mets.

If they feel they can’t live without Baty’s bat, perhaps, that is how they go. But Baty clearly would be the other choice.

If either is sent to the minors, they must spend at least 10 days down, unless there is an injury that would allow a quicker return.