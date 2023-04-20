Max Scherzer suspended 10 games after sticky-stuff ejection

Max Scherzer has been suspended 10 games by MLB and fined $10,000 after he was ejected from Wednesday’s Mets win over the Dodgers for having what umpires deemed to be a hand that was too sticky.

Scherzer will appeal the suspension, The Post’s Jon Heyman reports.

The 10-game suspension is automatic for a pitcher who was ejected for violating MLB’s rules on sticky stuff.





Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended 10 games following his ejection Wednesday. AP





Max Scherzer, who seemed confused by his ejection, will appeal. Getty Images

Scherzer was tossed before the bottom of the fourth inning by umpire Phil Cuzzi after being checked multiple times during his start.

The right-hander contends that he had nothing but rosin and sweat on his hand and used alcohol to wash his hand before the fourth inning, when he said he knew he would be checked.

Cuzzi and plate umpire Dan Bellino said Scherzer’s hand was stickier than any they’ve checked in the last three years.