Max Scherzer strikes out nine in Mets’ spring trainin

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Thursday:

Nine of a kind

Max Scherzer recorded nine outs, all via the strikeout, in a 2-0 loss Wednesday to Team Nicaragua at Clover Park.

In three-plus innings, during which he stretched out to 68 pitches, Scherzer allowed one hit, a home run by Cheslor Cuthbert.





Max Scherzer throws a pitch during a spring training game earlier in the season. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

The only one!

The Mets were no-hit until there were two outs in the bottom of the seventh, when Ronnie Mauricio reached on an infield single.

Caught my eye

The Mets committed three errors in the first four innings. Mark Vientos, playing first, booted a grounder before shortstop Luis Guillorme could not cleanly field what might have been a double-play ball. In the fourth inning, catcher Francisco Alvarez tried to nab a base-stealer at second base but threw into center field.

Thursday’s schedule

Jose Butto, a Venezuela native, will get the start in an exhibition against Team Venezuela at 1:10 p.m. in Port St. Lucie.