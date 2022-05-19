Max Scherzer (side discomfort) is Mets’ most important player

Losing Pete Alonso would be damaging, but with Dominic Smith, the Mets are ably covered behind him. An injured Francisco Lindor would be painful, but would open the door for Luis Guillorme, who is quietly out-hitting the Mets’ $341 million star. Brandon Nimmo has been excellent, but Starling Marte can play center field.

Up and down the Mets’ roster are pieces that fit, pieces that, at least for a period, can be replaced without throwing out the whole puzzle.

Max Scherzer is the exception, which made the scene at Citi Field on Wednesday night the most alarming of the season – and the season has featured both Alonso and Lindor getting beaned around the head.

After his 87th pitch of the night, Scherzer immediately signaled to the dugout that his night was finished. He walked off the mound with a trainer, and a pitcher famous for his bulldog nature had pulled himself with what the Mets soon termed “discomfort in his left side.”