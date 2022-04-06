Max Scherzer recalls his near-perfect game vs. Mets

Before joining the Mets, Max Scherzer was one of their chief tormentors, never more so than when he took the mound at Citi Field late in the season seven years ago. What happened is something neither the Mets in the lineup that night, nor Scherzer himself, will soon forget.

For what was to occur, the conditions and circumstances were perfect, and Max Scherzer just about defined the word that night.

This was Oct. 3, 2015, the final weekend of the regular season, the nightcap of a doubleheader at Citi Field. The Mets had already clinched their first NL East title in nine years and were looking toward the National League Division Series. On the other side, Scherzer’s thoughts were on the disappointment the Nationals’ season had become (the team was eliminated from playoff contention) and finishing with one last strong performance.

“We had come into that year thinking we were going to win the division, we had a really good team,” Scherzer said. “I had signed there and everything had gone wrong and the Mets had beaten us.”

Temperature at first pitch was 54 degrees, with a 28 mph wind blowing in from center field. This wasn’t a night for hitting.