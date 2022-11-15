Max Scherzer on Mets’ Season, DeGrom, free agents

Max Scherzer is one of the most insightful players in all of sports. With the hot stove in full swing, Scherzer knows a thing or two about being a highly coveted free agent. That was his position last winter before signing with the Mets for a monster three-year, $130 million contract.

To dish on all things free agency, why he signed with the Mets, looking back on his first season in New York, new rules coming and so much more, the Mets’ ace joins Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on “The Show” podcast.

“The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman:

AARON JUDGE/YANKEES/FREE AGENTS: Yankees feel good about Judge potentially coming back. They are checking in on the shortstops available. They have reached out at least for Brandon Nimmo.

BEING A MET: Didn’t think there was a chance to be a Met. Spoke to Steve Cohen and loved what they were doing.

FIRST YEAR IN NY: Tremendous clubhouse, funny, great group of guys. Got to see family so much more being on the East coast.

JACOB DEGROM: Of course he liked it in NY, we had a great season. He's going to make a decision that is best for himself. I loved pitching with him.

FREE AGENTS: That's Billy Eppler's job. In offseason mode and enjoying family time and relaxing. Trusts Billy to sign good players.

BUCK SHOWALTER: Loved playing for him. Old school guy who is always ready.

UNION DEAL: Was not that happy with the deal.

ALVAREZ/NIMMO: Hard to say definitely yes or no, it's somewhere in between on Francisco Alvarez being the everyday catcher next season. Brandon Nimmo is a heck of a player. Would like to see him back.

NEW RULES: Going to use the pitch clock to his advantage. Hitters were taking too long in between at bats. Hitters could call time whenever they wanted. Should be rules to leave starting pitcher in longer.

