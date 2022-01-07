Max Scherzer may prod Mets to pursue Kyle Schwarber

Sign up here to get Inside the Mets delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

Max Scherzer’s influence may or may not have helped place Buck Showalter in the Mets dugout, but it couldn’t have hurt.

Though the Mets co-ace has never played for Showalter, he had respect for the manager from afar after competing against Showalter’s teams over the years. The Mets were aware of this when they hired Showalter last month as Luis Rojas’ replacement.

Whenever the MLB lockout ends and teams can return to building their rosters, Scherzer might gently whisper another name in general manager Billy Eppler’s direction.