Max Scherzer hoping to make Mets debut in second game of season

PORT ST. LUCIE – Max Scherzer has his sights set on his old stomping ground.

After testing his right hamstring in a bullpen session Tuesday, the Mets right-hander indicated he plans on taking the ball for his first turn in the rotation, on Friday in Washington.

The Mets are scheduled to open their season Thursday against the Nationals, but manager Buck Showalter hasn’t yet officially named a starter. Tylor Megill, Trevor Williams and David Peterson are the main candidates for the start. That start originally belonged to Jacob deGrom, but the Mets ace will begin the season on the injured list with a stress reaction on his right scapula. Scherzer was Plan B for the opener, but is receiving an extra day because of the hamstring issue.

Max Scherzer on March 27, 2022 Corey Sipkin

Scherzer was scratched from a Saturday spring training start because of discomfort in the leg. He said he had a “hiccup” in the hamstring while running two days earlier.

Scherzer pitched for the Nationals for 6 ½ years – winning a World Series title with the club in 2019 – before he was traded to the Dodgers last July.