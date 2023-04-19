Max Scherzer ejected from Mets game in glove controversy

LOS ANGELES – Issues with Max Scherzer’s glove and a potential substance on his hands got him ejected from Wednesday’s game after only three innings.

The Mets right-hander got into an argument the second time was checked with crew chief Phil Cuzzi, who an inning earlier had told Scherzer he needed to change his glove.

Cuzzi checked both of Scherzer’s hands and also reached inside the pitcher’s glove before issuing the edict.

“He was yelling: “It’s just rosin!’, according to SNY

In the third inning following the initial check, Scherzer returned to the first base dugout and emerged with a different glove.





Max Scherzer argues with umps before being ejected in Mets-Dodgers game on April 19, 2023. SNY/Twitter





Cuzzi checked the new glove before Scherzer pitched a 1-2-3 third.

Scherzer’s ejection thrust Jimmy Yacabonis into the game in the fourth inning.