Max Scherzer could make Mets return as early as next week

This may be the last week the Mets endure without Max Scherzer.

The star right-hander could be pitching in the majors as soon as Sunday, if all goes well in a rehab start in the minors Tuesday.

One source familiar with the Mets’ thinking called Sunday’s game in Miami a “consideration” for Scherzer, who has been out since May 18 with an oblique injury.

The Mets officially aren’t putting a date on his expected return, at least not publicly. But people around the team — hesitant to pinpoint a specific day because of the potential for setbacks — are hoping he is only a week away from rejoining the team.

Sunday would be 5 ½ weeks since Scherzer walked off the Citi Field mound with what was termed as a “moderate to high-grade internal” oblique strain. The Mets said he would be sidelined six to eight weeks.

Max Scherzer could be ready as early as next week. Jason Szenes

Max Scherzer, right, and Jacob deGrom chat in the Mets dugout. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Scherzer, who threw a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game Thursday and recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection, has been ahead of schedule.

The 37-year-old said last week it is “possible” he would only need one rehab start before returning, but cautioned he would have to wait to see how his body responded. Oblique injuries are notoriously tricky.

“The reality is I can very easily have a rehab start, have it be tight and want to actually do it again before I go into a game,” Scherzer said Thursday. “I’m very aware of working through this injury, really focused on not having a setback.”

The Mets will welcome him whenever he returns, especially with Tylor Megill sidelined for at least four weeks with a right shoulder strain. Jacob deGrom is working his way back from a stress reaction in his right shoulder but is not as close as Scherzer.

Even Monday’s announced starting pitcher, David Peterson, is an uncertainty because his pregnant wife is expecting any day now.