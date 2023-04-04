Max Scherzer blasted by Brewers as Mets get shutout again in loss

MILWAUKEE — The bottom of the sixth and seventh innings were a giant cloud of smoke and the entire night a dumpster fire for the Mets.

Max Scherzer and Brooks Raley created the smoke — the Brewers celebrate each home run by setting off fireworks — with five homers allowed over the two innings, but the Mets co-ace and lefty reliever were only part of the problem Tuesday.

Simply, the Mets lineup was non-competitive for a second straight day and third time in six games to begin the season, in a 9-0 loss at American Family Field.

The Mets extended their scoreless streak to 20 innings, getting shut out in a second straight game, as Wade Miley and the Brewers bullpen pitched to soft contact.

The Mets did not record an extra-base hit and got only one runner as far as third base.

This latest ugliness followed a 10-0 loss on Monday in which Carlos Carrasco and Tommy Hunter struggled and the Mets managed only three hits.





Max Scherzer struggled against the Brewers on Tuesday. AP

Now the Mets (3-3) can only hope to avoid a series sweep before heading to New York for Thursday’s home opener.

The Mets began last season with 10 straight non-losing series, but got only as far as one this year, with three victories in four games in Miami last weekend.

Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell all went deep in succession in the sixth to leave Scherzer’s night at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

Raley entered in the seventh and surrendered consecutive blasts to Anderson and Mitchell that punctuated the dreadful night.

Scherzer’s final line included five earned runs allowed on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 5 ¹/₃ innings.

It followed an Opening Day performance in which Scherzer was solid into the sixth before allowing a two-run homer to the Marlins’ Garrett Cooper.

On this night, Scherzer surrendered five hard-hit balls in the first inning, but minimized the damage, allowing only two runs.





Rowdy Tellez of the Brewers celebrates a home run against the Mets during the sixth inning on Tuesday. Getty Images

Anderson’s two-out, two-run double accounted for the Brewers’ scoring in the inning before Scherzer retired Mitchell on a shot to left field.

Christian Yelich and Willy Adames each singled in the inning — with Adames advancing to second on Brandon Nimmo’s throw to third base — before Anderson delivered.

Joey Wiemer walked with two outs in the second and stole second, but Scherzer began a streak of six straight batters retired that ended in the fourth on Victor Caratini’s single.





Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames reacts in front of New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil after hitting a double during the first inning. AP

The Mets received consecutive singles from Nimmo and Starling Marte in the third that were wiped out when Francisco Lindor hit into an inning-ending double play.

In the fifth, Jeff McNeil was hit by a pitch and Eduardo Escobar singled before Miley recorded three straight outs.