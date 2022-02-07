Max Parrot claims Olympic slopestyle gold, defeats Red Gerard

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot took home the Olympic gold medal in men’s slopestyle on Monday just over three years removed from being diagnosed with cancer.

Technically superior on his second of three runs, Parrot scored a 90.96 to hold off the field. He tossed his snowboard in delight after the final score was revealed.

Su Yiming of China earned the silver and Mark McMorris of Canada used a strong final run to bump himself into bronze — his third straight one — and knock defending champion Red Gerard of the United States off the podium.

It’s been a disappointing day for some of the U.S. medal hopefuls. Gerard couldn’t put the Americans in the win column just hours after the heavily favored Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t finish in the giant slalom, her best ski racing event.

The 27-year-old Parrot was diagnosed Hodgkin lymphoma about 10 months after winning a silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He under went 12 treatments of chemotherapy over six months — a process he described as the toughest months of his life. He steadily regained his strength. Along with it, his winning form as he earned Winter X Games gold medals in big air and slopestyle in 2019 and ’20.