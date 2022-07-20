Max Homa mocks Henrik Stenson’s LIV Golf defection with meme

Henrik Stenson divulged his rationale behind joining LIV Golf in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, but one of his former companions on the PGA Tour couldn’t be bothered to read it.

In the tweet, Stenson revealed his decision to defect to the Saudi-backed league, a decision that cost him his Ryder Cup captaincy and will see him get suspended from the PGA Tour. He cited several reasons before admitting the massive cash incentives and guaranteed money played a role.

“After much consideration I have decided to join several of my fellow professionals and play in the LIV invitational series starting at Bedminster in a week or so’s time,” Stenson wrote. “My interest in this concept has been well documented over the past few years and despite some of the unfortunate and ongoing tension between LIV Golf, the DP World Tour & PGA Tours, ultimately, the opportunity to play in LIV events moving forward is something that I want to experience.

Henrik Stenson Getty

“Clearly a part of my decision to play in LIV golf events has been commercially driven but the format, schedule and caliber of play were also significant factors,” Stenson continued. “I am committed to growing the game and using the game as a force for good.”

Max Homa apparently didn’t buy the 46-year-old’s farewell to the PGA Tour, taking to Twitter himself to mock the long-winded announcement. A four-time winner and the 21st-ranked player in the world, Homa replied to Stenson’s message with a popular meme depicting a series of text messages to express his disinterest.

“I ain’t reading all that. i’m happy for you tho. or sorry that happened,” the message read.

Max Homa Getty

Stenson’s defection comes just several months after he was named the Ryder Cup captain by Team Europe, a position he now no longer holds.

“While I disagree with this decision, for now it is a decision that I accept,” Stenson said of losing the role. “I have huge respect and admiration for the Ryder Cup and those individuals behind it who I know are doing their utmost to act in the best interests of the historic event.”

Stenson’s LIV Golf debut will take place at next week’s tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, alongside fellow new defectors Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak.