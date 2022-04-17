Mavericks return ‘unlikely’ for Game 2

It just keeps getting worse for the Mavericks.
After suffering a calf injury last week, there was some hope that Luka Doncic could return sooner rather than later and help Dallas go on a run in the West. Those hopes are dwindling by the day.
According to ESPN, Doncic is unlikely to play in Game 2 of the Mavericks’ series against the Jazz.
The injury occurred on April 10 putting Doncic just eight days removed from the injury when the Mavericks take the court for Monday’s Game 2 in Utah. Game 3 will take place in Dallas on April 21.
After dropping Game 1, a 2-0 series deficit could be a death sentence for Dallas. In NBA postseason history (including five-game series, which were removed in 2003), only 7.1 percent of teams have come back to win after being down 2-0 in a series, per Land of Basketball.
It would also be wise of the Mavericks to be extra cautious with their All-NBA star. Kevin Durant rushed back from a strained calf in the 2019 playoffs with the Warriors, resulting in a ruptured Achilles and losing him for the entire next season.