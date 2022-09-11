Mavericks’ Marc Cuban takes back saying he’s ‘not a fan’ of NBA in-season tourney

Mark Cuban is taking back his words about the tentative in-season tournament the NBA is considering.

The Mavericks owner said on a video circulated Friday he “isn’t a fan” of the idea that could become a reality in the NBA as soon as 2023-2024.

Marc Cuban has been back and forth with his opinions on the NBA’s tentative idea for an in-season tourney. Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

“I can see the Mavs not participating at all or resting our best players, Cuban said in an interview with Landon Buford. “Until they give me a [Larry O’Brien Trophy]… the prize is the prize.”

Cuban backtracked from those comments after speaking with NBA reporter Marc Stein Saturday, saying the tournament idea “has a chance to build interest” if it’s adopted in the coming seasons.

The NBA is tentatively planning on a midseason tournament that consists of eight teams advancing to a single-elimination round in December. The tourney would also be a part of the NBA squad’s regular 82-game campaigns.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in February the tournament stems from the success of the play-in tournament, which allows more teams to have a chance to make a bid for the playoffs.