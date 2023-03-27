Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has fan ejected in loss to Hornets

Kyrie Irving wasn’t going to tolerate the fans during a miserable night in Charlotte.

The Mavericks guard had a fan removed midway through Sunday’s game against the Hornets, detailing the series of events to reporters following Dallas’ fourth straight loss.

“He just called me out, my name,” Irving told reporters after the 110-104 setback.

“So I just had to make sure I looked him eye-to-eye, and see if he’d say it to my face.”





A referee walks with Kyrie Irving during the Mavericks-Hornets game on March 26, 2023. Twitter

The incident unfolded in the third quarter at Spectrum Center, where play was briefly stopped as Irving conversed with a referee.

The two then walked down the court as the referee pointed to an area in the stands where the fan in question was seated.

Security then made their way to the scene, and as the fan left their seat, they appeared to “boo” toward the court.

Sunday’s incident came days after Irving and the Mavericks were booed by the home crowd in a 117-109 loss to the Hornets, with Dallas head coach Jason Kidd likening the team’s effort to “dogs–t.”

Irving, who joined the Mavericks in February after being traded by the Nets, addressed the jeers postgame, telling fans if they’d like to “change places, then hey, be my guest.”

“Got years of work ahead to be great enough to be on this level. But our focus isn’t necessarily on the boos,” Irving said, per ESPN. “It should be on our performance and just being there for each other.”

The Mavericks are now 7-13 since acquiring Irving.





Kyrie Irving runs the offense against the Hornets in the Mavericks’ 110-104 loss on March 26, 2023. AP

Dallas is currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference and below the play-in tournament cutoff.

With the final stretch of the season looming, the Mavericks will have to find a way to rally — especially if they’re shorthanded a superstar this week.

Luka Doncic is facing a one-game suspension after being assessed his 16th technical foul of the season on Sunday.

Doncic recently vented his frustration about the state of the team.

“Yeah, it’s really frustrating,” Doncic said after Friday’s loss. “I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there. I used to have fun, smiling on the court, but it’s just been frustrating…”

The Mavericks face the Pacers on Monday night.