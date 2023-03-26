Mavericks in shambles as Luka Doncic faces suspension

The wait was telling.

The Mavericks’ late-season woes hit a new low Sunday afternoon as they fell to the Hornets 110-104, their second loss to lowly Charlotte in three days.

Following the game, the Mavericks kept the media waiting, as neither head coach Jason Kidd nor any players emerged from the locker room to speak to reporters for at least 30 minutes, per reporters who were covering the game.

It was just the latest sign of turmoil in the Mavericks’ locker room as they continue to slide right out of the playoff picture.

To make matters worse, Luka Doncic was assessed a technical foul in the third quarter with the Mavericks trailing 59-52 after arguing that he was fouled while taking a fadeaway jumper.

Now sitting in the No. 11 seed and below the play-in tournament cutoff in the Western conference, the Mavericks next play the Pacers on Monday.

Doncic allegedly used profanity towards the referees to earn him the technical foul.

“Doncic was assessed a technical foul for his use of profanity directed at the officials in protest to a no-call that was correctly judged in postgame video review,” crew chief Kevin Scott told pool reporter Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer after the game.

Dallas is 7-13 since they acquired Kyrie Irving in a blockbuster from the Nets, and they’re 6-9 when Irving actually plays, which includes a woeful 3-8 record when both Irving and Doncic are in the starting lineup.

Following the team’s 117-109 loss to the Hornets on Friday, Kidd railed against his team’s effort, blasting it as “dogsh–t” and “awful.”

On top of that, a dejected Doncic revealed the team’s struggles have taken a toll on him recently.

“I think you can see it with me on the court,” Doncic told reporters after Friday night’s loss. “Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there. I used to have really fun, smiling on the court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball.”

Now, he’ll have to watch as a spectator for at least one game as his teammates try to keep their playoff hopes alive.