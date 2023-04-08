Mavericks fear Luka Doncic 2024 trade request if team doesn’t improve

After a disappointing end to the season, the Dallas Mavericks fear Luka Doncic could try to find a way out of town if the franchise can’t build a championship contender in the next year.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Saturday that Doncic may request a trade as soon as summer 2024 if the team “doesn’t make significant progress by then.”

The 24-year-old Slovenian superstar has “publicly and privately expressed extreme frustration” during the Mavericks’ lackluster 2022-23 campaign, according to MacMahon.

“He’d like to be here the whole time,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said this week of Doncic’s long-term prospects with the team. “But we’ve got to earn that.”

Doncic is finishing up the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract that takes him through the 2026-27 season.

The Mavericks had high expectations for this season less than two months ago when they acquired Kyrie Irving from the Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round selections in 2027 and 2029.

But it’s been a disaster ever since.

Dallas was 29-26 and ranked fifth in the Western Conference at the time, and went 9-17 — and 8-13 in games in which Irving played — after the trade.

The Mavericks were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday after suffering a 115-112 loss to the Bulls.





Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Getty Images

The team rested Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood while Doncic played just 13 minutes during the contest, which was arguably in their best interest to lose.

Doncic also recently expressed that he misses former teammate Jalen Brunson “a lot” after the Mavericks failed to keep him in Dallas and the current Knicks star is now on a four-year deal in New York, rolling in $104 million.

The Mavericks are coming off a season in which they surprisingly made the Western Conference Finals, upsetting the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns in the conference semifinals and taking the eventual NBA title-winning Golden State Warriors to five games.