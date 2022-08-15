Mauro Icardi’s wife Wanda Nara edits boob photo on Instagram

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of 29-year-old Argentine soccer star Mauro Icardi, is heating up Instagram with her latest sultry selfie.

On Sunday, the cosmetics entrepreneur, 35, posted a revealing photo that showed her dressed in sheer lingerie while posing in bed. She appeared to edit the photo, drawing a green “X” over her left nipple.

Wanda Nara posted an edited photo of herself on Instagram. Instagram/wanda_nara

Wanda Nara often posts cheeky photos on Instagram. Instagram/wanda_nara

“Milan 🪲🇮🇹,” Nara wrote in her caption, tagging the Italian city as her location amid rumors her striker husband, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is headed to Inter Milan.

Nara, who boasts 13.6 million Instagram followers, has been filling her feed with sexy snaps while at the beach last week.

“Many times the silence is an answer ❤️,” Nara wrote last week in the caption of a cheeky bikini selfie she posted.

Wanda Nara is soccer star Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent. Instagram/wanda_nara

Wanda Nara on the beach in a recent Instagram post. Instagram/wanda_nara

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara Getty Images

Nara, who is a mother of five, married Icardi in 2014. Prior to Icardi, Nara was married to his friend and fellow soccer star, Maxi López, from 2008-13.

The couple made headlines last October, when The Sun reported that Nara accused Icardi of cheating on her in a social media post.