Mattress Mack won big last year on the Super Bowl.

For Super Bowl LVI, the famed big-money gambler is going even bigger.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale — a Houston area furniture salesman known for placing large sports bets — has wagered bets totaling $4,534,000 on the Bengals moneyline over the Rams at +170 odds. If Joe Burrow and the Bengals pull off the upset, McIngvale would win $7,707,800.

The $4.5 million bet represents the largest mobile sports wager of all time and the second-largest Super Bowl wager ever placed, trailing a $4.9 million bet made in 2002. According to ESPN, McIngvale drove from Texas into Louisiana and placed the bet on his phone while pulled over at a gas station. It was placed with Caesar’s Sportsbook.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale Getty Images for UNICEF

“At Caesars Sportsbook we love taking epic wagers on massive events like the Super Bowl,” Caesars Sportsbook Head of Sports Ken Fuchs said. “The Joe Burrow magic is pulling fans in, especially in Louisiana with his college roots. With this $4.5 million bet on Joe and the Bengals, Mack will make history again. And with the millions of Caesars Rewards credits he’ll earn — win or lose — he can enjoy time spent on OUR mattresses at Caesars anytime he wants to stop by.”

Last year, McIngvale won $2.72 million on a $3.46 million wager on the Buccaneers. He has become known for tying his eye-catching wagers into promotions for his furniture company.