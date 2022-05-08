Mattress Mack lost $2.6 million betting on Kentucky Derby

Commercial Content 21+



Talk about a bad beat.

Shortly before the Kentucky Derby started, famous sports bettor Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a $1.5 million bet on the horse Epicenter to win. Just as the race closed, Epicenter appeared moments away from a victory.

But Epicenter ultimately fell short, coming in second after a miraculous run by 80-1 longshot Rich Strike.

In total, Mattress Mack lost $2.6 million in wagers despite nearly winning an estimated $12 million, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mack was already counting his winnings before the race ended on Saturday.

“I thought I was home,” Mack told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It reminded me of the Bengals-Rams gut punch.”

Mack lost $9.5 million betting on Super Bowl 2022.

Rich Strike’s 80-1 win is the second-biggest underdog victory in Kentucky Derby history, with Donerail the longest shot at 91-1 in 1913. Country House’s was a 65-1 long shot in 2019.

Mack does have some big wins on his résumé, like the Buccaneers beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which net him $3.4 million in 2021.