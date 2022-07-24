Mattress Mack flies to Iowa, Vegas to drop $4M in Astros bets

Commercial Content, 21+



While the Astros were busy sweeping the Yankees in a doubleheader on July 21, Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, was preparing massive bets.

Just 48 hours after a pair of post-All-Star break wins, Mattress Mack, the Texas furniture tycoon, packed up his money and flew to Iowa to get down a $2 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series.

Shortly thereafter, Mattress Mack went to the skies again, this time to Vegas. Sure enough, he placed a second $2 million bet on the Astros to win the Fall Classic.

Mattress Mack now has $10 million riding on the Astros to win the World Series this year. This is a yearly occurrence for Mattress Mack, who bets on the Astros to win the World Series nearly every season.

He is able to hedge his bets by giving away free products if the bet wins. Customers who pay for a certain amount of product would get a refund once the World Series is complete and a winner is declared.

The Astros are giving the Yankees an incredible amount of trouble this season, despite the Yankees owning the league’s best record (65-31) entering Sunday. The Astros have beaten the Yankees five times in seven games this year.

Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale NBAE via Getty Images

It is unclear precisely what odds Mattress Mack got on each bet for the Astros to win the World Series. However, BetMGM Sportsbook has very short odds on the Astros this year; they are +450 to win the World Series. These are the third-best odds in all of baseball, just shy of the Yankees at +325.