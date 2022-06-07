Matthew Wolff walks off in middle of US Open qualifier

Two years ago, Matthew Wolff made a magical run at the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck before finishing runner-up. Since then, though, his results have fallen off dramatically. The 23-year-old also took two months off last year to address his mental health.

On Monday, Wolff was trying to play his way back into the tournament he nearly won, participating at a US Open qualifier in Jupiter, Fla.

Wolff not only failed to qualify for next week’s US Open at Brookline (Mass.) Country Club, he walked off the course midway through the second of two rounds at The Club at Admiral’s Cove.

The one-time PGA Tour winner and former NCAA champ was 1-under on the day and three shots out of fourth place — the top four finishers earned a spot in next week’s field — when he hit his tee shot on the par-4 ninth on the North course into the water. According to the Palm Beach Post, officials for the Florida State Golf Association officials, which ran the event, said that Wolff did not mention an injury. Per the report, his walking scorer said that Wolff left after the poor drive.

Matthew Wolff has missed the cut in six of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour. Getty Images

He wasn’t the only notable name not to advance from the qualifier, with Rickie Fowler coming up one stroke too many.

Though Wolff had a strong start to his season with three finishes in the top 11 last fall, including a runner-up at the Shriners Children’s Open, he has struggled of late. In his last nine starts on the PGA Tour, Wolff has missed the cut six times with a T-25 at last month’s Wells Fargo Championship his lone finish inside the top 60 in that span. He has also dropped from 30th in the World Ranking in January to 75th currently.