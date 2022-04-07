Matthew Wolff snaps club in anger after awful Masters shot

The Masters is full of pressure and expectations. For Matthew Wolff, the frustration got the best of him during his opening round.

Wolff got off to a brutal start, sitting at 4-over par after the first three holes at Augusta. Reacting to his tee shot at the fourth hole, which landed short in the bunker, he let his club know that he wasn’t pleased.

Matthew Wolff snapped his club at the fourth hole during the first round of the Masters on Thursday. EPA

The end result of Matthew Wolff snapping his club. EPA

Three weeks ago, Wolff had a similar reaction at TPC Sawgrass. On the 18th hole at the 2022 Players Championship, Wolff hit his tee shot into the water, took a drop in the left rough, and proceeded to leave his approach shot well right of the green.

He responded by tossing his club into the water.

Wolff finished the first round of the Masters a disastrous 9-over, meaning he’ll need a monster second round to make the cut.