Matthew Stafford’s wife says Ndamukong Suh hates Rams QB

Kelly Stafford doesn’t know why the Buccaneers’ Ndamukong Suh has beef with her husband.

While discussing Sunday’s Divisional Round win against the Buccaneers on her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford weighed in on a fiery exchange that took place between the two former Lions teammates during the game.

Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh points at Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Not really sure why Suh doesn’t like Matthew, but Suh doesn’t like Matthew,” she said Tuesday. “It doesn’t phase Matthew, but it is what it is.”

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Suh alleged that Stafford had kicked him, but was flagged for taunting after pointing a finger in the quarterback’s face. Kelly, who watched the game from a suite at Raymond James Stadium, said she caught the replay and later asked her husband about the incident.

“I asked Matthew last night and he was like, ‘Honestly, I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t really know who tackled me. But I remember getting put to the ground and someone on me and got him off me to try to get to the next play, and then Suh was in my face telling me he was going to f–k me up,’” Kelly recalled.

Stafford and Suh as Lions teammates in December 2011. Getty Images

The mother of four then added how much the exchange “infuriated” her given Stafford and Suh’s history.

“To stand up and tell someone that you’re gonna f–k them up after you spent years together in an organization and did appearances together and there were never really issues,” Kelly said.

Stafford was drafted first overall by the Lions in 2009 followed by Suh, second overall, a year later. Suh signed a six-year deal with the Dolphins in 2015 and even had a brief pit stop with the Rams in 2018. He has been with the Buccaneers since 2019.

Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Detroit before being traded to Los Angeles last January. He got his first-ever playoff win this past month when the Rams beat the Cardinals in the wild-card round.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford Instagram

Although Sunday’s game came down to the wire after blowing a 27-3 lead, Kelly — and the rest of the Ram-ily — were ecstatic to get the 30-27 win. She referenced Stafford’s deep throw to Cooper Kupp that set up the game-winning field goal on the final play of the game.

“I’m trying to give some grace here and not get very upset about the massive man threatening my husband. But at the same time, are you kidding, what are you doing?” Kelly said. “Anyways, it’s water under the bridge now, Matthew can care less. But, I just want to point out one thing. The best way to say ‘F you’ to someone without having to actually say it is to throw a dime right in their face at a zero all-out blitz right as he’s coming for you. And you throw it right as he hits you and it hits Cooper right in the hands, and your kicker [Matt Gay] kicks a game-winning field goal.”

Kelly added, “Sometimes you got to shut them up with your play. You don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to do anything… I loved watching him throw that ball right in Suh’s face.”

Stafford is now one win away from playing in his first Super Bowl in his first year with his new team. As for Kelly, though disappointed in Suh, she has nothing but love for his family.

“I wish Suh the best, I really do. His family is always so kind… But come on dude, y’all were teammates at one point,” she said. “I don’t get it, it disappoints me in a way with Suh. Maybe we’ll figure out, maybe there’s a reason and he’ll let us know, but Matthew doesn’t really seem to care. Just me, of course.”