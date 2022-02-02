Matthew Stafford’s wife recalls on-field moment with Rams QB

Kelly Stafford is “so damn excited” for husband Matthew Stafford after the quarterback clinched a spot in Super Bowl 2022 in his first season with the Rams.

During Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” the mother of four recounted the emotional moment she shared with Stafford, 33, on the field at SoFi Stadium after the Rams defeated the 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Kelly Stafford embraced husband Matthew Stafford on Sunday after the Rams clinched a Super Bowl berth AP

“I felt like I couldn’t function in this moment,” Kelly said of being told she was going to be brought down to the field. “We go down this elevator and the elevator opens and I don’t even wait for security to let us in, Anna Kupp [the wife of Rams receiver Cooper Kupp] and I, we just start sprinting.”

After the Rams defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship, Kelly celebrated with Anna Kupp, the wife of Los Angeles receiver Cooper Kupp Instagram

Kelly said she struggled to find Stafford at first, but eventually located her husband of almost seven years.

“I’m like, ‘Alright, Kelly, be smart in this moment, look for the cameras, he’s going to be surrounded by cameras,’” she said. “And I see him, and I don’t think we even said anything, I just jumped on him and we just embraced.”

The Staffords spent the first 12 seasons of the quarterback’s career in Detroit. Off the field, the family also grappled with health challenges, as Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the spring of 2019. She celebrated a clean two-year scan in April 2021, three months after Stafford was traded to the Rams.

“We’ve been through a lot, and it’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Kelly emotionally recalled. “I’m just so f–king happy for him. He’s put so much work into this, not only this year but his entire life. So that moment is one I’ll never forget.”

Kelly recounted the emotional interaction she shared with husband Matthew on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast Instagram

In a postgame press conference, Stafford opened up about his on-field embrace with Kelly.

“I couldn’t have done it without her, she’s an unbelievable part of my life, I’m so lucky to be with her and have the children that I have, the family that I have, it’s the best part of my life. This is great, but that’s so much better,” the quarterback said Sunday.

Kelly hugged Stafford on the field at SoFi Stadium after Sunday’s game AP

Stafford reacts to the Rams’ NFC Championship win Sunday over the 49ers Getty Images

“To share that moment with her was so cool, she’s been through a lot of that with me, and we’ve leaned on each other at separate times to help ourselves get through whatever we’re having to get through, she’s special to me, and I’m just so happy that I got to spend that time with her.”

Kelly also praised Stafford in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, “You did it. That team did it. Your daughters and I are so grateful to be able to witness it and cheer you on. One more game baby!”

The Rams will face the Bengals at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13.