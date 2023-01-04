Matthew Stafford’s wife pens raw message after Damar Hamlin collapse

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, penned an emotional message Tuesday following Monday’s horrifying incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

In a raw Instagram post, Kelly expressed that “it’s ok to not be ok,” and that she continues to ask herself “the tough questions” after Hamlin, a second-year defender, suffered cardiac arrest in a “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” against the Bengals. Follow the New York Post’s live coverage for the latest news and updates on his condition.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, posted a raw Instagram message on Jan. 3, 2023, in the wake of the harrowing ordeal involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Instagram/Kelly Stafford

Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford Instagram/Kelly Stafford

“To all the women who have significant others playing on that field.. I’m with you if you’re not ok. I’m not ok and I continue to ask myself the tough questions. I wish someone could promise us that the people we fell in love with will be those same people when they are finished playing this game, but we all know, that is a promise that can not be made,” Kelly wrote.

“We all know how hard our men work and have worked their whole lives to be on that field and we don’t take those dreams lightly.. however it does not mean we always have to be the strong/never break support. It’s ok to be vulnerable and talk about it, especially with the man you love most.”

Kelly concluded her message by asking the community to continue to pray for Hamlin, who remains sedated and is in critical condition in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported Wednesday.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Oct. 16, 2022. Getty Images

“Continuing to lift up Damar in prayer. Continuing to lift his family, friends, and teammates up in prayer. And I will continue to pray for all of you,” the mother of four penned. “It’s ok to not be ok.”

Kelly, whose brother, Chad Hall, is a wide receivers coach for the Bills, is one of the countless fans who have continued to show support for Hamlin and his loved ones in the wake of Monday’s terrifying incident.

Bills fans attend a candlelight vigil for Damar Hamlin in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 3, 2023.

The atmosphere of the candlelight vigil for Damar Hamlin in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 3, 2023.



Advertisement In addition to a vigil in New York, a gathering was held on Jan. 3, 2023, outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for Damar Hamlin.



Advertisement

Though updates have been limited, Hamlin’s friend and marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, told ESPN on Wednesday that “doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning.” Though Rooney couldn’t delve into the specifics, “progress appears to be made.”

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, said Tuesday on NFL Network that his nephew would be in “disbelief” over the love and support he has received. In fact, more than $6 million has been donated to Hamlin’s The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive as of Wednesday morning.