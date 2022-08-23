Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, gives QB Instagram ‘peace offering’

Is a cease-fire brewing in the playful Instagram battle between Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly?

It certainly seems that way after Kelly, 33, shared a handful of coupled-up pics on her page Monday — one month after the Rams quarterback, 34, trolled her in a post after he made his debut on the social media platform.

“Love you #9,” the mother of four captioned the snap. “Peace offering. Take it or leave it.”

The post itself featured a few solo shots of Stafford, as well as a few sweet moments of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback with his daughters.

Although it remains to be seen if Stafford will accept the offer Kelly put on the table, her plea comes weeks after the former Lions signal-caller celebrated her birthday with a comical post.

“Hey babe, Happy birthday. 33 years of making it look good. @kbstafford89,” Stafford wrote on Instagram earlier this month alongside a few silly snaps of Kelly.

“What a ‘doll’ @kbstafford89,” Erin Andrews quipped in the comments, while another fan remarked, “LMFAOOO and this is why y’all are my favorite.”

The Staffords are riding high following the Rams’ Super Bowl win against the Bengals in February, which marked the quarterback’s first-ever championship.

Stafford had spent the first 12 years of his career in Detroit before being traded to Los Angeles in January 2021. Recently, Rams head coach Sean McVay recounted a tequila-fueled phone call that put the acquisition into motion after he crossed paths with the quarterback in Cabo.

“Here’s the f–king deal, OK? We can sit here and exist, and be OK winning nine to 11 games, and losing in the f–king divisional round and feel like, ‘Oh, everything’s OK.’ Or, we could let our motherf–king nuts hang, and go trade for this f–king quarterback, and give ourselves a chance to go win a f–king world championship. You ready to f–king do this or what?” McVay said of the conversation to ESPN.

Stafford and McVay will now be chasing their second championship together when they kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 8, against the Bills.