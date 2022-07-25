Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly troll each other on Instagram

It seems Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly are taking a page out of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s trolling book.

To mark his first-ever Instagram post on Friday, the Rams quarterback, 34, shared a photo of himself wearing his Super Bowl ring beside Kelly, whose face was somewhat cropped in the shot.

“She’s a real beauty 😉,” Stafford quipped.

Matthew Stafford shared his first-ever Instagram post on Friday, in which he cropped wife Kelly out of the shot. Instagram/Matthew Stafford

Kelly Stafford then shared the other half of the photo on her Instagram page, cropping out the Rams quarterback. Instagram/Kelly Stafford

That same day, Kelly — who has been married to Stafford since 2015 — shared the second half of the photo on her own page, posting, “We look good together.” She then added Stafford’s Instagram handle in the caption, as well as the ring emoji.

The Staffords, who appeared to follow Reynolds’ lead of cropping wife Lively out of pics, have spent the past offseason celebrating the quarterback’s first Super Bowl win, when the Rams defeated the Bengals in February, 23-20.

The game took place a little over a year after Stafford was traded to the Rams following 12 seasons with the Lions, who drafted him first overall in 2009. Stafford went on to sign a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams in March.

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly celebrate the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February 2022. Getty Images

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly share a kiss on the field in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. AFP via Getty Images

Stafford reported to training camp over the weekend as he begins his 14th NFL season, a milestone Kelly comically commemorated on social media.

“May year 14 be just as beautiful and graceful as the rest,” Kelly wrote Saturday on Instagram beside a carousel of photos that Stafford may want to exclude from a potential highlight reel.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice in June 2022. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

“Happy camp report day @matthewstafford See ya in 7 monthsssss.”

Stafford and the Rams will open the 2022 season at home in Los Angeles against the Bills on Sept. 8.