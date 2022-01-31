Matthew Stafford thanks wife, Kelly, for support following Rams’ NFC title game win: ‘Couldn’t have done it without her’

Matthew Stafford is headed to his first Super Bowl in his 13th year as an NFL quarterback. He got to share the moment with his wife of nearly seven years following the Rams’ 20-17 win over the 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, made her way down to the field at SoFi Stadium to join her husband in the celebration. Their moment together was caught on camera and their long hug went viral on Twitter.

The couple have been together since they were students at the University of Georgia. Stafford was the starting quarterback while Kelly was a cheerleader. Stafford was selected first overall by the Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft. He and Kelly waited until 2015 to wed.

Stafford was asked in his postgame press conference about the moment with his wife. He expressed his gratitude for her and for his family. The Staffords have four daughters together.

“She’s fired up. I couldn’t have done it without her. She’s an unbelievable part of my life. I’m so lucky to be with her and have the children that I have and the family that I have — it’s the best part of my life. This is great, but that’s so much better,” Stafford said. “To share that moment with her was so cool. She’s been through a lot of that with me, and we’ve leaned on each other at separate times to help ourselves get whatever we’re having to get through. She’s special to me, and I’m so happy I got to spend that time with her.”

Stafford never won a playoff game during his 12-year tenure with the Lions, losing three times in the wild-card round. He now has three playoff wins with the Rams and is headed to the Super Bowl. His wife has been there for him the entire time.

Additionally, Stafford was there for his wife during her cancer battle in 2019. Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent surgery to remove it. She has been cancer-free for almost three years.

The Rams will face the Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13 on their home field at SoFi Stadium.