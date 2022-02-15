Matthew Stafford kisses wife Kelly while holding Lombardi Trophy

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly are still savoring every moment from the Rams’ Super Bowl 2022 win on Sunday.

In a new series of photos shared Monday on Instagram, Kelly is seen kissing the newly minted Super Bowl champ as they hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy together.

“My champion,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Kelly Stafford kisses husband Matthew Stafford after the Rams’ Super Bowl win on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 Instagram/Kelly Stafford

The Staffords also posed with the Lombardi Trophy in matching smiley face sweaters Instagram/Kelly Stafford

Stafford completed 26 of 40 attempts in Sunday’s game against the Bengals, throwing for 283 yards with two interceptions and three touchdowns, including the game-winning pass to Cooper Kupp, who became the MVP of Super Bowl 2022.

“Just so happy to get it done,” Stafford said postgame. “I’m speechless.”

After the game, Stafford embraced Kelly, his wife of nearly seven years, on the field at SoFi Stadium, along with their four young daughters: Tyler, Hunter, and twins Sawyer and Chandler.

Kelly, who hosts the popular podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” also posted a photo of Stafford, 34, in the Rams’ locker room as he held the Lombardi Trophy in one hand and a cigar in the other.

“SUPER BOWL WINNING QUARTERBACK 🗣,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford also held up the Lombardi Trophy together in a separate photo Instagram/Kelly Stafford

The Staffords’ lives forever changed a year ago, when the quarterback was traded from the Lions to the Rams after spending the first 12 years of his career in Detroit. In his first season in LA, Stafford won his first-ever playoff game, capped off with a Super Bowl win.

“I’m just so proud of my team,” Stafford said postgame. “There are just so many guys on our team who deserve this. So many great players. Just guys who had given their heart and soul to this team.”