Matthew Stafford kisses wife Kelly after Super Bowl 2022 win

Matthew Stafford sealed his first-ever Super Bowl win on Sunday with a kiss from wife Kelly Stafford.

After Los Angeles topped the Bengals in Super Bowl 2022, the Rams quarterback, 34, embraced his wife of nearly seven years on the field at SoFi Stadium, as the celebrations continued.

“I’m just so proud of my team,” Stafford said postgame, according to 24/7 Sports. “There are just so many guys on our team who deserve this. So many great players. Just guys who had given their heart and soul to this team.”

Stafford connected with Rams receiver Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter to put the Rams up 23-20 over the Bengals. After the game, Kupp was named this year’s Super Bowl MVP.

Stafford, meanwhile, enjoyed the postgame festivities with Kelly and their four daughters, who also joined the quarterback on the field.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Kelly expressed on her popular podcast, “The Morning After,” that the experience felt surreal.

“I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” she said on Tuesday’s episode.

“I’m so proud of him, I’m so excited for him, it’s something he has worked his whole life for.”

Stafford spent the first 12 years of his NFL career with the Lions in Detroit before being traded to the Rams last January. Around that time, Stafford had connected with Rams coach Sean McVay in Mexico by chance.

“If you would have told me when we were in Cabo, wondering what the future held, and then realizing the future was to be a Ram, if you were going to tell me we’d be in the Super Bowl, I definitely wouldn’t have believed you,” Kelly said Tuesday.

Kelly, who has been dating Stafford since their college days at Georgia, also teased last week that her listeners would be in for a treat if the Rams won.

“Honestly, depending on the outcome, it might be a podcast on no sleep, it might be a podcast where I have a little alcohol in my system if we do take that victory — hoping for that,” Kelly said Wednesday in an interview with “Good Morning America.” “It’ll be entertaining, I’m sure.”