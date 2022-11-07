Matthew McConaughey joining Jeff Bezos-Jay-Z Commanders bid

Alright, alright, alright!

Actor Matthew McConaughey is joining the Jeff Bezos/Jay-Z-led contingency vying to buy the Washington Commanders from embattled owner Dan Snyder, a source told The Post.

“Matthew has always been a huge fan and his ties with the team go way back,” the source sad. “They support his foundation and he’s good pals with Dan Snyder — he and [supermodel wife Camilla Alves] were on Dan’s yacht over the Super Bowl last year.”

A rep for the “Magic Mike” actor was unavailable for comment.

A longtime fan of the Washington team — as a kid, the team’s star linebacker, Chris Hanburger had nearly the same name as his favorite food — the Texas native is also a co-owner of MLS’ Austin FC franchise.

The Bezos/Jay-Z bid is expected to come in January, The Post has previously reported, with the longtime friends set to join multiple suitors for the team.

Snyder, embroiled in multiple controversies, hired Bank of America Securities to help “consider possible transactions” last week in a potential first step toward selling the franchise. In recent months, he’s been at the center of allegations of sexual misconduct, a toxic workplace and his relationship with other owners.

Snyder purchased the team for $800 million in 1999. Forbes has pegged the Washington franchise value at $5.6 billion. A sale would likely break the NFL’s high-water mark, set by the Broncos’ $4.65 million sale last summer.

Matthew McConaughey is a lifelong Washington football fan and friends with current owner Dan Snyder. Getty Images

The star-studded bid could add another big name to its roster, with Nets superstar Kevin Durant — another longtime fan of the NFL team — also expressing interest in coming aboard.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully, it’s somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.”