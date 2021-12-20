Matthew Judon questioned ‘ability to reproduce’

Carson Wentz has accused Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon of calling his ability to reproduce into question.

During the third quarter of the Colts’ 27-17 win over the Patriots on Saturday, cameras caught Wentz yelling at Judon, gesturing emphatically by pointing his finger. This came after Judon shoved Wentz in the head and neck area while Wentz was on the ground.

But, apparently Judon’s offense was not all physical.

So, what did Judon say?

“Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides,” Wentz said, according to the Indianapolis Star. “Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.”

Carson Wentz made angry gesticulations at Patriots LB Matthew Judon, after trash talk allegedly involving reproductive capabilities.

Wentz is not one to normally get in heated confrontations on the field. In fact, he does not ever recall getting that angry.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that fired up on the football field,” Wentz said.

By not going into specifics, Wentz opened up a world of possibilities about what exactly Judon could have said here, but whatever it was, it must have been pretty raunchy.

There had been a detente in the Colts-Patriots rivalry — which encompassed Brady vs. Manning, Deflategate and more — over the last several years. However, between this chippiness and Bill Belichick being so disappointed by the loss that his press conference was so terse he actually apologized for it, it appears the friction is back on.