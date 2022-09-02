Matteo Berrettini beats Andy Murray but not happy with waiting

Matteo Berrettini beat Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3, ending the veteran Brit’s challenge. He sounded like he also wanted to end the tradition of holding up play to wait for spectators.

After a win that took almost four hours, the 13th-seeded Italian had a word with the umpire, vexed with the delays in waiting for fans to get their seats. To be clear, Berrettini wasn’t ripping the paying customers, instead saying the players should just go right ahead and play through the fans looking for their seats.

“It was a distraction a little bit,” Berrettini said. “I get it because it’s a really big stadium, it’s not easy. Obviously people, they paid tickets, they want to sit in their seats. But I think we should play without waiting. If we’re waiting for everybody for every time, we’re going to miss so much time. Especially when we play best-of-five, the matches are really long enough. We don’t have to have extra time.”

Matteo Berrettini reacts after winning a point against Andy Murray during their match during the U.S. Open. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“We have to play, otherwise we’re waiting. Also for people at home, everybody watching the match, it’s not nice to waste so much time.”

The 35-year-old Murray was increasingly immobile, but overall wasn’t displeased with his performance.

“I’ve got a metal hip. It’s not easy playing with that. It’s really difficult,” Murray said. “I’m surprised I’m still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game.”

Jack Draper’s upset bid came to an abrupt end, when he was forced to retire injured against No. 27 Karen Khachanov.

Khanchanov won 6-3, 4-6 6-5 (ret) when Draper aggravated a hamstring injury serving in the third set, eventually walking off with a limp.

Karen Khachanov talks with Jack Draper after Draper retired during their men’s singles third-round match. Getty Images

“Yeah, it was just the top of my hamstring, like the insertion between the hamstring and the groin. I’ve had problems with it before, and this time it was just a lot of tennis I’ve played in the last seven weeks maybe just caught up on me,” Draper said.

The 20-year-old Brit had actually rallied to take the second set and was up 2-0 in the third with all the momentum before he injured his hamstring. He took a medical timeout leading 3-2, returning to the court and hoping to gut his way through. But there was just too much left in the match to continue.

“I think there is a lot of positives I can take from the match, but I think the main thing is that I still need to improve my body. My body is just not ready to go really deep in this tournament,” said Draper. “At this time, it’s broken down on me. That’s the reality of it. I just need to keep on improving.”

Fifth-seeded Casper Rudd outlasted upset-minded American Tommy Paul in five marathon sets 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-0.

“It was honestly a very tough match, like everyone saw. I’m happy to get a win on this special court and in front of this crowd,” Rudd said after a match that lasted 4:23. “I know I was playing an American, but they were very fair.”

“I think we were playing well. Whenever someone broke, someone broke back. We both want to win obviously and very close on the scoreline.”

Rudd was 7-of-18 on his break points, Paul 5-of-6 on his but still lost.