Matt Ryan QB of biggest Super Bowl, regular season NFL collapses

Matt Ryan is the answer to an ignominious trivia question.

The starting quarterback of the Colts has now been on the wrong end of the biggest comebacks in NFL history in both the Super Bowl and the regular season.

Indianapolis led Minnesota 33-0 at halftime on Saturday, and wound up losing the game 36-33 in overtime. No team had previously ever overcome a deficit this large in NFL history.

Ryan threw for just 40 yards in the third and fourth quarters combined, and the Colts managed just five first downs in the half.

Kirk Cousins was a major factor on the other side of the comeback for the Vikings. In the game, Cousins threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns (with two interceptions, including a pick-six in the first half). Cousins led five touchdown drives in the second half, and a field goal drive in the waning seconds of overtime. By the end of it, the Indianapolis defense was gassed.

At halftime, the Vikings were 90-1 underdogs in live betting at the sportsbook PointsBet, according to ESPN’s David Purdum.

Of course, Ryan was also on the wrong end of the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever. As quarterback of the Falcons, he led the Patriots 28-3 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI in early 2017, and every football fan knows what happened next: Tom Brady went scorched earth as Atlanta wilted on both sides of the ball.

Matt Ryan leaves field after Patriots overcome 28-3 late third quarter deficit in Super Bowl LI in early 2017. Getty Images

New England forced overtime at 28-28, before winning the coin toss and marching down the field, with James White sealing the game on a 2-yard touchdown rush.