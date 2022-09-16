Matt Ryan Hall of Fame ball unfortunately numbered 283

Matt Ryan’s legacy is inescapable at this point.

The Colts quarterback, in his first game with the team, became the eighth signal-caller to eclipse the 60,000 passing yards mark in a Week 1 win over the Texans.

The game ball — numbered “283” — was sent to Canton, where it was quickly put on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Matt Ryan can’t seem to escape his 28-3 legacy.
AP Photo

Ryan, a longtime star with the Falcons and the NFL MVP in 2016, when famously led Atlanta to a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51, only to see the Patriots go on a 25-point run in the second half en route to a crushing overtime victory.

The 28-3 score, couple with Ryan’s bewildered reaction, quickly became a meme that has followed the 37-year-old around since.

All the way to the Hall of Fame, it seems.