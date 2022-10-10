Matt Rhule fired by Panthers to end miserable run

Matt Rhule will no longer rule the Carolina Panthers.

The organization announced Monday morning that Rhule has been relieved of his duties five games into his third season with the team. Steve Wilks, who was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and had been serving as a defensive assistant in Carolina, will take over for Rhule on an interim basis.

The Panthers were 1-4 this season, after going 5-12 last year and 5-11 in 2020.

Sunday, the Panthers lost 37-15 to the 49ers in a game that never felt competitive.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday. AP

“Just to talk about this game, you know, I believe that we had a chance to be closer than it was,” Rhule said after the defeat in what would be his lass press conference as Carolina’s head coach. “You know I think the pick-six and then I think our defense kind of hung in there…. I just feel like we are better than we’ve shown. It’s how I feel but you are what your record says you are. We are 1-4. It’s not where any of us intended to be. We got to get that turned around.”

The Panthers will now try and that without Rhule. There had been higher expectations coming into this season after acquiring Baker Mayfeld from the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield has completed just 54.9 percent of his passes this season, throwing as many interceptions — four — as touchdowns.

Panthers owner David Tepper pulled the plug despite the fact that Rhule was not even halfway through his seven-year, $62 million contract.

It is likely that Rhule, who oversaw program turnarounds at Temple and Baylor as head coach prior to joining the Panthers, will be a candidate for major college coaching jobs that either are already open or about to be in the coming months.

Right now, the highest profile job opening in college football is Nebraska, after Scott Frost was fired earlier this season. Bryan Harsin’s job has been rumored to be in jeopardy for months at Auburn, but it has not made the move.

Matt Rhule during the Panthers-Saints game on Sept. 25, 2022. Getty Images

Linebacker Brian Burns during the Panthers’ loss to the 49ers. Getty Images

Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst last week after a disappointing loss to Illinois, but interim coach Jim Leonhard would seem to have the inside track to keep that job going forward.

In early 2020, the Giants were considered the favorites to hire Rhule before Tepper swooped in with a massive offer for the Baylor coach. The Giants instead hired Joe Judge off the Patriots staff. Judge was fired last offseason and the Giants replaced him with Brian Daboll, who has the team 4-1 in his first season.