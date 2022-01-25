Matt Rhule among ‘several NFL head coaches’ who would want Michigan job should Jim Harbaugh leave, per report

Now we play the waiting game.

Matt Rhule’s Panthers tenure hasn’t gone according to plan through two seasons. Back-to-back five-win campaigns and no apparent growth have led to questions surrounding Rhule’s job status entering 2022, but if the dominoes start to fall, Rhule may not even be in Carolina to worry about it this upcoming season.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Rhule could have his eyes on a return to the college ranks, but it might be a bit of a waiting game: Should Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL (as has been long rumored), then Rhule would have interest in the Wolverines head coaching gig.

La Canfora reports that Rhule would be at the “top of the list” of coaches who may entertain the job, citing his tenuous standing with the Panthers as a big reason why. Rhule has been attached to college jobs over the last four months, but remains in Carolina.

Interestingly, La Canfora also reports that “several NFL head coaches” would be interested in the Michigan opening, but Rhule is the only one named in the report.

It’s unclear when, if ever, Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor for an NFL return, but his name has been attached to several head coaching openings, including the Raiders and the Dolphins.

Rhule has come under fire for the Panthers’ performance and also his confusing staff decisions. The Panthers moved on from their young and highly regarded offensive coordinator Joe Brady midway through the 2021 season, a move that some saw as Rhule scapegoating Brady for poor offenses, and replaced him this week with former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.

Rhule also had his eyes on Penn State, per reports, before James Franklin signed an extention to remain Nittany Lions coach.

College jobs may await, but for now, Rhule is still the rule in Carolina.