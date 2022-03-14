Matt Olson traded from A’s to Braves in MLB blockbuster

The defending World Series champions are getting richer.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Atlanta Braves have acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics.

The Braves reportedly traded outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, starting pitcher Ryan Cusick and starting pitcher Joey Estes to land Olson.

Last season, Olson batted .271 with 39 home runs and a .911 OPS. He was an All-Star and finished eighth in the AL MVP voting.

Matt Olson is headed to Atlanta Getty Images

In all likelihood, this acquisition means that the Braves will not be retaining star first baseman Freddie Freeman. At this point, all signs are pointing to Freeman signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Olson, who turns 28 at the end of the month, has also won the Gold Glove twice at first base.