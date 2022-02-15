Matt Harvey’s drug revelation parallels with Dwight Gooden fall

It was around the time that Matt Harvey famously didn’t show up for work, Dwight Gooden recalled — May 6, 2017, in case the Dark Knight’s downward arc just feels like a gigantic blur at this juncture — when he heard from Jeff Wilpon.

“I spoke with Jeff, and he asked me to talk to him,” Gooden told The Post on Tuesday.

The once-dynamic pitchers never did hold such a heart-to-heart conversation (Wilpon, the Mets’ former COO, declined comment on the matter), which is a shame, for their already strong historical bond grew considerably and terribly with Tuesday’s news: Harvey, now 32, admitted under oath that he used cocaine during his time with the Mets, and, as per The Athletic’s Sam Blum, he “acknowledge[d] that his social life could have negatively impacted his playing career.”

If this revelation surprised no one paying attention at the time, it nevertheless added a fresh layer of sadness to the saga of the Mets’ latest fallen star.

“I love Matt,” said Gooden, who has been through multiple drug rehabilitations and served jail time, as well. “He’s had his problems. I wish him the best. … I just hope for the best for him and his family.”

The bombshell disclosure occurred because current Mets general manager Billy Eppler signed Harvey to play for the 2019 Angels, whose season fell apart when beloved starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died accidentally on July 1 in Texas from a lethal mix of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol. Prosecutors brought in Harvey as a witness against former Angels media-relations employee Eric Kay, Skaggs’ accused drug source, as it turns out that Harvey — whose 7.09 ERA compelled Eppler to release him on July 21 that year — shared Percocet with his fellow Los Angeles starter.

Matt Harvey admitted during the Tyler Skaggs trial that his social life affected his career. Robert Sabo

Skaggs’ death compelled the players and owners to renegotiate their Joint Drug Program to include cocaine as well as opioids and fentanyl, effective during the 2019-20 offseason. For Harvey’s entire time as a Met, no matter how many whispers or shouts his bosses heard about his partying, even when he missed that game, they couldn’t test him without reasonable cause.

Harvey, currently a free agent, testified that no one from the Mets or any of his subsequent teams “really” asked him whether he used cocaine; former Mets manager Terry Collins recalled to The Post’s Mike Puma, “Was there a time someone said, ‘Are you on something?’ without naming anything? That was probably brought up. But pretty much you addressed it as, ‘Look, you have got to clean up your off-the-field situation.’ That was it. We had heard that. But no proof.”

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that Harvey was “on the correct course,” and fingers crossed. For we know from Gooden, who dominated the big leagues out of the gate even more than Harvey did, winning 1984 National League Rookie of the Year honors and following with the 1985 NL Cy Young Award, that relapses happen all too often.

“As an addict, we don’t do it intentionally,” said Gooden, whose most recent arrest for cocaine possession came in 2019. “You jump back in and do what you can [to stop it], and ask for help when you need it.”

As with Harvey, partying alone didn’t end Gooden’s magic-carpet ride — although let’s point out here that Gooden, while dropping prodigiously from the heights of his first two seasons, still pitched effectively more often than not through 2000, whereas Harvey has been awful since he started the legendary 2015 World Series Game 5. Like Harvey, Gooden worked hard — as an amateur and then as a professional — and paid a price.

Dwight Gooden’s history with drugs and partying are well documented. AP Photo

“To be honest, I’d probably say more the overuse,” Gooden said, when asked to assess the primary contribution to his decline. “Partying tears down your muscles, and you don’t bounce back as much. I think they both played a part.”

It’s the worst kind of history repeating itself, confirmed only by the happenstance of the Skaggs tragedy. Mourn for what could have been. More important, root, in both of these guys’ cases, for what will be.