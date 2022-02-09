Matt Harvey named as possible drug source

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Mets ace Matt Harvey will be named as a possible drug source for late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, according to the defense attorney for former Angels employee Eric Kay, who is on trial for his purported role in Skaggs’ death of a drug overdose.

According to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn, who is covering the trial, Kay’s attorney said in his opening argument that, when Kay asked Skaggs on the night he died (July 1, 2019) where he acquired pink pills, Skaggs replied, “Those are Percocets I got from Harvey.” Harvey will be called as a witness in the trial this week, the attorney added.

Harvey’s agent, Scott Boras, declined comment, as he is not representing Harvey in this matter.

ESPN reported in 2019 that no Percocet was found in Skaggs’ system when he was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas. A coroner’s report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the drugs fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

Matt Harvey will be names as a possible drug source in the trial of former Angels employee Eric Kay, who is on trial for his purported role in Tyler Skaggs’ death of a drug overdose. Robert Sabo, AP

At the trial, in Fort Worth, Texas, Kay is accused of supplying the drugs — containing ethanol, oxycodone and fentanyl — that killed Skaggs.

Lead prosecutor Lindsey Beran told jurors the evidence would show Kay was the only person who could have provided the drugs that led to Skaggs’ death, and characterized him as more concerned about protecting himself than caring about the welfare of Skaggs’ family.

“There was only one person that went to Tyler Skaggs’ hotel room, and lied to police about it,” Beran said.

Kay faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’ death. The trial is expected to last about a week.

Matt Harvey with the Angels in 2019. USA TODAY Sports

Kay was the Angels’ director of communications, and he served as their public relations contact on many road trips. He was placed on leave shortly after Skaggs’ death, and never returned to the team.

Wynn acknowledged to jurors that Kay lied to police. Kay was on his first trip since being away from the team for about a month for treatment of an addiction to oxycodone, Wynn said. Kay is accused of obtaining drugs for himself, Skaggs and others.

Harvey and Skaggs were teammates on the 2019 Angels.

Harvey, 32, is a free agent after spending all of last season with the Orioles. A first-round draft pick by the Mets in 2010, he pitched for the Mets from 2012-18. — With AP