Matt Harvey, Eugenie Bouchard spotted together in Miami

Are Matt Harvey and Eugenie Bouchard an item?

The MLB pitcher, 33, and the 28-year-old tennis player were spotted together at the Ultra music festival in Miami last weekend, appearing to look cozy in footage obtained by TMZ.

Harvey and the newly single Bouchard — who reportedly split from Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph this month — seemingly got close in the crowd at the outdoor EDM festival. The former Mets pitcher was also caught on camera speaking into Bouchard’s ear.

Matt Harvey is seen chatting with Eugenie Bouchard in Miami at a music festival over the weekend

There were no other signs of PDA, however.

It’s also unclear if the athletes attended the music festival together, or if they happened to bump into one other.

Harvey was likely in town celebrating his birthday on Sunday, March 27, while Bouchard turned 28 last month.

The two appeared to enjoy the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, although it's unclear if they went together or crossed paths along the way

Harvey was previously linked to Bouchard in September 2014, when he requested tickets to one of Bouchard’s U.S. Open matches, but she was eliminated early on.

Page Six reported at the time how Harvey — who was then a Met — approached US Open officials about a potential meeting with Bouchard during the tournament.

The Harvey-Bouchard sighting comes a few days after it was reported that the pitcher is drawing interest from teams around the league. He recently raised eyebrows following an Instagram video that featured him throwing pitches at 95 MPH on the radar gun.

Bouchard recently split from Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph

The free-agent right-hander is looking for a new team after bouncing around the league in stints with the Mets, Reds, Angels, Royals, and Orioles.

Harvey, though, could face an immediate 60-day suspension for his admission in federal court that he supplied opioids to late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on several occasions, MLB said in February.

Bouchard, meanwhile, is currently unattached after her breakup with Rudolph, 26. The split was amicable, according to TMZ, although it’s unclear why the two parted ways.

Bouchard and Rudolph were first linked in October 2020, before making their romance Instagram official for Valentine’s Day last February.