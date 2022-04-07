Matt Harvey close to Orioles deal on Opening Day

Matt Harvey’s return to the mound may come sooner than later.

The Post’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday that the free-agent right-hander is close to a minor-league deal with the Orioles. The plan is for Harvey, who spent the 2021 season with Baltimore, to start in Florida in the Orioles’ extended spring camp.

Last month, Heyman reported that Harvey was drawing interest from teams, just days after the 33-year-old posted an Instagram video that showed him throwing pitches at 95 MPH on the radar gun.

The former Mets ace could still face an immediate suspension of at least 60 days for his admission in federal court that he supplied opioids to late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on several occasions, MLB said in February. The pitcher, who also admitted to cocaine use at the trial, would be able to appeal any suspension.

Harvey and other players testified in February in the federal criminal trial of Eric Kay, the former Angels communications director, who was accused and later convicted of distributing a controlled substance to Skaggs, resulting in his drug-related death in July 2019.

Kay, who faces between 20 years to life in federal prison, has a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 28.

Harvey spent the 2021 season with the Orioles and was shut down in September due to a right knee ailment. He finished the season with a 6-14 record and 6.27 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 28 starts. The Orioles chose not to retain him, making him a free agent.

Harvey started his MLB career with the Mets, where he soared on the mound from 2012 to 2018 before short stints with the Reds, Angels and Royals.