Matt Hardy ‘disheartened’ by latest DUI

Matt Hardy has weighed in on his brother Jeff’s third impaired driving arrest in under five years.

“It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday,” Matt Hardy tweeted Tuesday morning. “Recovery isn’t a linear process & I’ll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time.”

The Hardy Boyz are a tag team in All Elite Wrestling, and had been slated for a triple-threat ladder match with the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express on “Dynamite” this Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Jeff Hardy was booked in Volusia County, Fla. early Monday morning and charged with DUI alcohol/drugs third offense within 10 years, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Florida Highway Patrol said they received several calls about his erratic driving in his white Dodge Charger before finally catching up with him and pulling him over. According to multiple reports, cops said Hardy registered blood alcohol content (BAC) of .294 and .291 – over three times the legal limit – and was said to be in a “stupor.”

Hardy, who has had long publicized battles with substance abuse, was also arrested for DWI in 2019, driving while impaired in 2018 after crashing his car and public intoxication in 2019.

Last year, after exhibiting bizarre behavior at an un-televised show in Texas, Hardy was offered by WWE to go to rehab. When he declined, he was released from his contract.

The Hardy Boyz are arguably the greatest tag-team of the last 25 years in pro wrestling. Including their wins in WWE, TNA and Ring of Honor, they have been tag-team champions 12 times.