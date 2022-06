The U.S. Open produced a first-time major champion.

Matt Fitzpatrick, 27, shot 6-under par to hold off a star-studded group of challengers to win the U.S. Open at The Country Club on Sunday.

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates winning on the 18th green with caddie Billy Foster during the final round of the U.S. Open. Getty Images

Matt Fitzpatrick of England Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Englishman topped Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler by a stroke to take home his first major title.