Matt Corral injury update: Ole Miss QB exits Sugar Bowl with rolled ankle

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral exited Saturday’s Sugar Bowl with a right ankle injury. He will not return.

The injury occurred with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter. Corral was sacked for a third time in the game, with Baylor senior defensive tackle Cole Maxwell rolling up on his right ankle.

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit claims players ‘don’t love football’ amid bowl game opt-outs

Ole Miss trainers tended to Corral for several moments on the turf at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before helping him off the field. Corral couldn’t place any weight on his right foot as he headed to the medical tent. He spent a short time on the sideline before being helped to an injury cart. He then left the field for the locker room.

Corral returned to the field in the second quarter on crutches and with his shoulder pads off.

Corral, a junior, exited the game having completed 2 of 6 passes for 10 yards and an interception. He was also credited with seven rushes for 17 yards. He is considered a consensus first-round draft pick, including by Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, who projects him as the seventh overall selection to the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

MORE: Who is Matt Corral? Meet Ole Miss star QB leading Lane Kiffin’s offensive juggernaut

Wrote Iyer of Corral:

“Corral is a dynamic athlete and confident runner who also shows aggressiveness with a big arm. He has quickly refined his raw skills under Lane Kiffin.”

Corral finishes his 2021 season having completed 260 of 384 passes (67.7 percent) for 3,343 yards and 20 touchdowns to five interceptions. He also had 152 rushes for 614 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. It is unknown whether he bought an insurance policy against injury, though players can buy up to $10 million in coverage, depending on projected draft position.

This story will be updated.